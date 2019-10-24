Partly cloudy to sunny through Friday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer as well. Breezy winds in the usual wind prone areas. Snow will move in again on Saturday for the weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday

Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night A chance of rain before 7pm, then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 13 to 21 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Snow likely before noon, then a chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.