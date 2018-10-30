Mostly Sunny with a High Near 43

Colder temperatures will persist for the next several days. Partly cloudy skies across much of the region, with just some lingering showers in Natrona and Johnson counties this morning. Tonight will see snow showers return to the northwest with the approach of a new front. By late Wednesday there will be widespread snow showers in the west and north.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Wednesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery. Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy. Sunday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Monday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy.