Weather Story

Windy across the area today, especially for the usual South Pass to Natrona County area. Snow will also be falling over the west, with the highest amounts expected over the mountains. High temperatures will generally be in the 30s and 40s, with low 50s in the Bighorn Basin and Johnson County.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Snow showers likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday

Snow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night

Snow showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northeast 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday

Snow showers. High near 32. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Monday Night

Snow showers. Low around 20. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday

Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.