Partly to mostly cloudy today with isolated snow showers. Temperatures will be colder today and tonight. Winds will be very gusty again today across the Cowboy State.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 40. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.