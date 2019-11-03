Expect a few showers along the far northern mountains and the bighorn mountains this afternoon and evening. Showers will spread to lower elevations across the north and far east. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds breezy in prone locations. #wywx
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Advertisement - Story continues below...