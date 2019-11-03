Mostly Sunny with a High Near 45

Expect a few showers along the far northern mountains and the bighorn mountains this afternoon and evening. Showers will spread to lower elevations across the north and far east. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds breezy in prone locations. #wywx

Detailed Forecast

Today 

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday 

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
