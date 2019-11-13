Any snow across the north will end early. Today will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with more clouds in the north and more sun in the south. Mainly dry weather is then expected from this afternoon through Friday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
A 10 percent chance of rain after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 9am, then a chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 50.
