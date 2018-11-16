A cold front moves in from the north today bringing snow, mixed with rain at times, and gusty winds to the Cowboy State. The snow will move southward through Saturday morning. There may be periods of rain initially, which could lead to freezing road surfaces as the rain changes to snow. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Tonight A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Saturday Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 28. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 11. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind around 9 mph.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 16. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 16. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 40. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.