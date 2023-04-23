Weather Story

Dry conditions all around with warmer temperatures for most. Clouds will begin increasing from the west this afternoon ahead of the next system. This will bring precipitation to the area tomorrow and Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A chance of snow showers before 5pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Friday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.