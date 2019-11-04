Showers across the north will linger today while central and southern areas remain dry. Temperatures will be a bit cooler and skies partly to mostly cloudy. Wednesday, another round of showers will accompany a cold front into northern Wyoming. Showers will be isolated and only light snow accumulations are expected. High temperatures on Wednesday will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler east of the Divide.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.
Advertisement - Story continues below...