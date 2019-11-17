Mostly Sunny with a High Near 50

By
News Desk
-
79
Views

Weather Story

Light rain and snow showers are likely across northern Wyoming, with chances spreading to eastern areas this evening. Otherwise, slightly warmer temperatures with increasing clouds today.

Detailed Forecast

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 56. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of rain after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 37.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR