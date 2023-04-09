Weather Story
Flooding concerns are elevated for the next 5 to 6 days, as daytime temperatures rise to well above freezing. Melt will accelerate Sunday night through Wednesday night, as nighttime temperatures remain above freezing.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the evening.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Thursday
A slight chance of rain showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 11am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.
Saturday
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
