Northwest and west Wyoming will see snow showers today with rain showers for the southwest and north. Winds will be breezy to windy across the state today.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a west southwest wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Tonight A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Wednesday

Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Isolated snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Sunday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.