Mostly Sunny with a High Near 51

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light west southwest. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

