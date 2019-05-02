Mostly Sunny with a High Near 51

Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light west southwest. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Advertisement - Story continues below...