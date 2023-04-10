Weather Story
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers between 11am and 4pm, then a chance of snow showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
