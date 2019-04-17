Isolated to scattered rain and snow showers will continue over the northwest today with afternoon showers developing in the west and north this afternoon and evening. It will be breezy across the Cowboy State through tonight.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 9pm, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.
