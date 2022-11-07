Weather Story

Any lingering snow in Central Wyoming will gradually taper off this morning, and skies will begin to clear by the afternoon. West of the Divide will see sporadic rain and snow showers today. Winds will pick up East of the Divide with strong gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a south southwest wind 22 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of snow showers before 11am, then rain and snow showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Windy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy.

Veteran’s Day

Sunny, with a high near 26.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.