Much of the same today, with cooler temperatures and showers across the northern half of the state. Light snow will continue across higher elevations, with some snow flurries possible across lower elevations in northern Wyoming. Similar conditions tomorrow, but expect a drier and warmer trend to begin Thursday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Wednesday

Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 26. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 34. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.