Much of the same today, with cooler temperatures and showers across the northern half of the state. Light snow will continue across higher elevations, with some snow flurries possible across lower elevations in northern Wyoming. Similar conditions tomorrow, but expect a drier and warmer trend to begin Thursday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 26. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 34. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Advertisement - Story continues below...