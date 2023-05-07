Weather Story

The unsettle pattern continues with below normal temperatures, a gusty afternoon wind and a scattering of showers and thunderstorms, most numerous in the afternoon. Expect similar conditions to start the workweek.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north in the evening.

Wednesday

Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.