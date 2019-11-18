Mostly Sunny with a High Near 54

Weather Story

Slightly warmer temperatures and dry conditions today. Expect similar conditions Tuesday. However, a cold front will arrive Tuesday night, bringing much colder temperatures and widespread snow to the area on Wednesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 28. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Wednesday

Snow likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday Night

Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.