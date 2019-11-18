Mostly Sunny with a High Near 54

Weather Story
Slightly warmer temperatures and dry conditions today. Expect similar conditions Tuesday. However, a cold front will arrive Tuesday night, bringing much colder temperatures and widespread snow to the area on Wednesday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 28. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight.
Wednesday
Snow likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Wednesday Night
Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 14.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 36.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 14.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
