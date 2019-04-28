Windy and colder today. The strongest winds will occur this afternoon and evening over the N. Bighorn Basin and N. Johnson County where a High Wind Warning is in effect from 2 PM and 9 PM today (4/28). There will be a chance of snow showers today mainly over the northern mountains.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Monday
Scattered snow showers between noon and 3pm, then scattered rain showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Scattered rain showers before 7pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. East wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Scattered snow showers before 3pm, then scattered rain showers between 3pm and 5pm, then scattered rain and snow showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
Scattered rain and snow showers before 10pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
Isolated snow showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 63.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday
Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Advertisement - Story continues below...