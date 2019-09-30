Cool and unsettled weather continues today. Rain showers will give way to partly cloudy skies across eastern and southern areas. Later today and tonight snow showers are possible across northern Wyoming. Cooler tomorrow, but expect a warming and drying trend beginning midweek.

Detailed Forecast

Today A slight chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 9am, then gradually ending. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 25. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 32.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.