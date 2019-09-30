Cool and unsettled weather continues today. Rain showers will give way to partly cloudy skies across eastern and southern areas. Later today and tonight snow showers are possible across northern Wyoming. Cooler tomorrow, but expect a warming and drying trend beginning midweek.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A slight chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 9am, then gradually ending. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 25. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 61.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 32.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
