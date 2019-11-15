Mostly Sunny with a High Near 55

Weather Story

Warmer and dry across most areas today. Expect a gusty southwest wind across Natrona County. On Saturday a cold front will bring high elevation snow and a rain/snow mixture to lower elevations.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night

A 10 percent chance of rain after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday

A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night

A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.