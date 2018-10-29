Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy today across the Cowboy State. A cold front with rain and snow showers will move across the region. However, the precipitation will mainly stay in the west and northwest, with snow at higher elevations. Temperatures across Wyoming will be cooler today and even colder for the rest of the work week.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy. Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Saturday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy. Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Sunday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.