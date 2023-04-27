Weather Story

A cold front will bring strong winds to much of north-central Wyoming Thursday. Winds could gust 45 to 55 mph with locally stronger gusts up to 60 mph possible in favored locations. Showers and thunderstorms and mountain snow showers will also occur with and behind the cold front.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Scattered rain showers before 8pm, then scattered snow showers between 8pm and midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 27. Windy, with a north northwest wind 22 to 32 mph becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 51. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.