Mostly Sunny With a High Near 56

Weather Story

A mostly sunny sky and dry conditions will make for a nice, spring day. A warming trend is in store through the weekend, with continued sunny and dry weather.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.