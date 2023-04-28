Mostly Sunny With a High Near 56

Weather Story
A mostly sunny sky and dry conditions will make for a nice, spring day. A warming trend is in store through the weekend, with continued sunny and dry weather.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.
