Rain and snow showers will continue across the west today, with snow accumulations mainly confined to the mountains. East of the Divide, gusty winds will combine with dry and mild conditions to produce elevated fire weather conditions.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday
Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
Scattered rain showers before 9pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 9pm and 11pm, then scattered snow showers after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday
Snow likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 22 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
