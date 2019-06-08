A cold front will continue to move across the Cowboy State with snow in the mountains, mainly above 6500 feet, and rain showers for the northern half of the region. The warmer temperatures over the past days, combined with precipitation has caused elevated river levels for areas of potential flooding in Fremont County. The temperatures will be cooler today, but begin a warmup on Sunday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 60. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
