Mostly Sunny with a High Near 57

By
News Desk
-
68
Views
A cold front will continue to move across the Cowboy State with snow in the mountains, mainly above 6500 feet, and rain showers for the northern half of the region. The warmer temperatures over the past days, combined with precipitation has caused elevated river levels for areas of potential flooding in Fremont County. The temperatures will be cooler today, but begin a warmup on Sunday.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 60. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR