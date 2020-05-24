Weather Story

Chilly today with chances of showers and snow showers across the western mountains. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across most of the region. Memorial Day looks to be quiet and warmer. Warm and dry looks to be the story for the rest of the week with a building ridge setting in beginning Monday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7pm and 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 33. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Memorial Day

Sunny, with a high near 67. Light west wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.