Weather Story

One final warm day before a cold front brings much colder temperatures and widespread snow to the area starting Wednesday morning. Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday

Snow, mainly after 9am. Patchy blowing snow after 2pm. High near 34. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday Night

Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Patchy blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of snow before 11am. Patchy blowing snow before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.