Weather Story
One final warm day before a cold front brings much colder temperatures and widespread snow to the area starting Wednesday morning. Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
A 10 percent chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday
Snow, mainly after 9am. Patchy blowing snow after 2pm. High near 34. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Wednesday Night
Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Patchy blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of snow before 11am. Patchy blowing snow before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 37.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Monday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW