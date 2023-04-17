Weather Story

Another mild spring day today, with highs well above normal for most areas. Wind gusts will be elevated today, with frequent gusts above 25 mph. Shower activity will return tonight, and will continue for most of the upcoming week

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday

Scattered rain and snow showers before 4pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.