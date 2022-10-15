Weather Story
A cold front dropping southward will bring cooler temperatures and gusty winds. Isolated to scattered showers will occur across northern and eastern locations. Pleasant autumn weather will return Sunday into next week with dry conditions and mild temperatures.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming east northeast 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 61. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 34.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 63.
