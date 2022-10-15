Weather Story

A cold front dropping southward will bring cooler temperatures and gusty winds. Isolated to scattered showers will occur across northern and eastern locations. Pleasant autumn weather will return Sunday into next week with dry conditions and mild temperatures.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming east northeast 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 61. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 34.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 63.