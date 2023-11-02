Mostly Sunny With a High Near 59

Weather Story

Increasing precipitation chances for points west of the Divide this morning and much of the day. Warmer than average temperatures and some breezy winds expected as well.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers between 11am and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Monday

A 30 peA slight chance of rain and snow before 8am, then a slight chance of rain between 8am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday

A chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

