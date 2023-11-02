Weather Story

Increasing precipitation chances for points west of the Divide this morning and much of the day. Warmer than average temperatures and some breezy winds expected as well.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers between 11am and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Monday

A 30 peA slight chance of rain and snow before 8am, then a slight chance of rain between 8am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday

A chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.