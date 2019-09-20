Windy with scattered thunderstorms will develop out ahead of a strong cold front today across Central Wyoming. Some of the thunderstorms in Northern Wyoming today could be fairly strong. behind the front, a cold valley rain along with accumulating mountains snow will occur across Western Wyoming today through Saturday morning.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10am and 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
