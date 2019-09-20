Today

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10am and 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.



Saturday

