Mostly Sunny With a High Near 60

Weather Story

A nice end to the weekend with sunshine and a mild afternoon. Locally breezy conditions in southwestern Wyoming. Most of the week looks really nice with comfortably warm afternoons and lots of sunshine. A cooler and wetter pattern may move in for next weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 60. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 33. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.