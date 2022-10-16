Mostly Sunny With a High Near 60

Weather Story
A nice end to the weekend with sunshine and a mild afternoon. Locally breezy conditions in southwestern Wyoming. Most of the week looks really nice with comfortably warm afternoons and lots of sunshine. A cooler and wetter pattern may move in for next weekend.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 60. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 33. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.
