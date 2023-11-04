Weather Story

A nice start to the weekend today with a mix of clouds and sun and continued mild temperatures. A weather system will bring showers to the west and windy conditions for much of the area on Sunday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of rain showers before 7am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7am and 5pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.