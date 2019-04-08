Mostly Sunny with a High Near 60

Rain showers likely before midnight, then rain and snow showers likely between midnight and 1am, then snow showers likely after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.