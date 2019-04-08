Today, rain and snow continues across the west and north. Enough rain may fall late today and tonight on the melting snowpack that some minor flooding is possible. Any snow accumulations will be mainly confined to the mountains. East of the Divide, expect gusty south to southwest winds and mild temperatures again.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
Rain showers likely before midnight, then rain and snow showers likely between midnight and 1am, then snow showers likely after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Wednesday
Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing snow between 7am and 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Wednesday Night
Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of sprinkles after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
A chance of sprinkles before 7pm, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries between 7pm and 9pm, then a chance of flurries after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Friday
A chance of flurries before noon, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries between noon and 1pm, then a chance of sprinkles after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Friday Night
A chance of sprinkles before 7pm, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries between 7pm and 9pm, then a chance of flurries after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Saturday Night
A chance of flurries. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Sunday
A chance of rain showers and flurries. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
