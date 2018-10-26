Today, partly cloudy skies for most of the area and mild temperatures can be expected again. A system moving into the northwest will bring gusty winds across much of the area with strong winds to the lee of the Absarokas including around Clark. A few rain showers can be expected in the north this evening along with some high elevation snow.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy. Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy. Wednesday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Thursday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy.