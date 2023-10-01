Weather Story

Cooler today across the state, with showers and thunderstorms developing across the west. Temperatures will run 5 to 10 degrees cooler today due to increased cloud cover. The system bringing rain will move east across the state during the next few days, with continuing rain chances through the middle of this week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Isolated showers before noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between noon and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south southwest 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 67.