Weather Story

The higher elevation and western Wyoming will see showers today. The lower elevations East of the Divide will have a breezy to windy and mild day.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 2am and 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers between 10am and 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.