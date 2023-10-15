Weather Story

A nice finish to the weekend with sunshine, some clouds and seasonable temperatures. Monday also looks dry and mild before the chance of isolated showers on Tuesday,

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 67.