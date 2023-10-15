Weather Story
A nice finish to the weekend with sunshine, some clouds and seasonable temperatures. Monday also looks dry and mild before the chance of isolated showers on Tuesday,
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
