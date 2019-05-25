Warmer across most locations today, with a continued chance for isolated thunderstorms mainly along and west of the Continental Divide. Sunday will be even warmer, with rain chances across the west and north.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Memorial Day
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 52. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
