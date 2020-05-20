Weather Story

Another warm and breezy to windy day across the area but not as warm as previous days. A cold front will sweep across the state today and bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to the west with isolated late day thunderstorms possible in eastern Johnson and Natrona Counties. Breezy to windy conditions will once again develop across much of central and southern Wyoming. Some mountain snow is possible tonight in the western mountains.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night

A chance of rain showers before 5am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%

Saturday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7am and 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 76.