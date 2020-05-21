Weather Story

Scattered showers and isolated t-storms west; most numerous in the morning. Mainly dry East of the Divide with breezy to windy conditions in central and southern areas. Snow is possible later tonight in Yellowstone and the Tetons. A cold front will bring some showers and thunderstorms Friday; followed by much cooler weather Friday night and Saturday with a good chance of mountain snow.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night

Scattered rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain between midnight and 4am, then a chance of rain and snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday

A slight chance of snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain between 11am and noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.