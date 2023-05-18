Weather Story

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread across the area, as a cold front progresses southward through the day. Gusty winds will occur behind the front. Temperatures will be above normal over the weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 69. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.