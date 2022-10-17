Mostly Sunny With a High Near 63

Weather Story
Quiet warm weather continues today with clear skies. Later this week the wind increases before a strong cold front moves through this weekend.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Widespread frost, mainly before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 33. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 66. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 35. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 6 mph becoming south after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy
Sunday
A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW