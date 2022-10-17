Mostly Sunny With a High Near 63

Weather Story

Quiet warm weather continues today with clear skies. Later this week the wind increases before a strong cold front moves through this weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Widespread frost, mainly before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 33. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 66. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 35. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 6 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy

Sunday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.