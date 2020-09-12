Mostly Sunny with a High Near 71

Weather Story

Decreasing clouds for the entire area and warming to above average highs. Staying dry for the weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph..

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 42. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 73.