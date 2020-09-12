Mostly Sunny with a High Near 71

Weather Story
Decreasing clouds for the entire area and warming to above average highs. Staying dry for the weekend.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph..
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 42. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
