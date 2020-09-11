Weather Story
Continuing the warming trend and staying dry. Overnight lows also rebounding from earlier this week. Warming up into the weekend and remaining dry through Sunday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A 20 percent chance of showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 41. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 80
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
