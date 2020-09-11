Mostly Sunny with a High Near 64

Mostly Sunny with a High Near 64

Weather Story

Continuing the warming trend and staying dry. Overnight lows also rebounding from earlier this week. Warming up into the weekend and remaining dry through Sunday.

Detailed Forecast

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 41. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 80

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

Related Articles

Strong Winds Cause Substantial Damage to Car Wash

Strong Winds Cause Substantial Damage to Car Wash

Increasing Clouds with a High Near 48

Increasing Clouds with a High Near 48

Winter Storm Cleanup Efforts Continue in Green River

Winter Storm Cleanup Efforts Continue in Green River

Record Breaking Temperatures, 80+ MPH Winds Hit Sweetwater County

Record Breaking Temperatures, 80+ MPH Winds Hit Sweetwater County