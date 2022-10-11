Weather Story

A cooler day today as a cold front drops southward. Breezy to windy conditions will develop today, with the strongest wind in northern Johnson County. Showers will be scattered through northern and eastern locations. Dry and mild weather returns Wednesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 64. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south in the evening.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 62.