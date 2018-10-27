Partly cloudy and breezy today across much of the Cowboy State. There will be isolated rain showers in the north and northwest today, possibly mixed with snow at higher elevations. Showers will be mainly in the morning. Strong winds will be a concern as well today in the Absaroka and Wind River Mountains, and the Cody Foothills.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 6 to 13 mph. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Wednesday

A slight chance of snow showers after noon, mixing with rain after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy. Thursday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.