Mostly Sunny with a High Near 66

Mostly sunny and breezy today across much of the Cowboy State. Today will be another warm day, however there will be gusty winds in the usual locations. A High Wind Watch is in effect for the Absaroka Mountains and the Casper Area for tonight. A new cold front will bring showers to the northwest late tonight. The showers will spread across the north and west overnight.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy. Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy. Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.